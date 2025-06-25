Want to be an astronaut like Shubhanshu Shukla? Check education, qualifications, age criteria and salary Are you wondering what steps to take to become a NASA astronaut? Do you wonder which courses to choose or which degree is most suitable? Scroll down to get your answers.

New Delhi:

NASA has launched the Axiom Mission today, June 25. Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has lifted off for space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, carrying the Crew Dragon capsule and four astronauts from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. He is the second Indian to travel into space, four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who made history in 1984. His selection for the mission was made by ISRO as the lead astronaut for this historic flight. If you are also wondering how to become an astronaut, this article provides all the relevant information such as qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and more.

What is an astronaut?

The term “astronaut” derives from the Greek words meaning “star sailor,” and refers to all who have been launched as crew members aboard NASA spacecraft bound for orbit and beyond. The term “astronaut” has been maintained as the title for those selected to join the NASA corps of astronauts who make “star sailing” their career profession.

How to become an Astronaut?

Those who wish to become an astronaut can fulfil their dream by pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s and Research level courses in Aeronautics, Astrophysics, Aviation, Aerospace, Aeronautical Engineering, etc. They should have essential knowledge of Science (Physics, Chemistry, Geology), Engineering, Technology and Mathematics. The candidate must be a citizen of the country in which they apply. Apart from this, the candidate should be physically and mentally fit. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 35 years.

How much salary is provided to an Astronaut?

There is no fixed salary for an Astronaut. It depends on his experience, qualification, performance and other factors. Generally, an Astronaut receives a salary between Rs 50,000 to 1,00,000 per month. Astronauts receive a salary based on the Federal Government's General Schedule pay scale for grades GS-12 through GS-13.

What is the selection procedure in ISRO and NASA?

Candidates must undergo a selection process, which includes interviews, medical and physical tests, and an introduction to the space program for selection in NASA and ISRO. To become an astronaut at NASA, one must have at least three years of related professional experience after completing the degree or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time on jet aircraft. At the same time, they must have US citizenship.