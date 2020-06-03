Image Source : FILE West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam dates revised again. Check details

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2020 New Dates: The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has announced the revised dates for WBHSC Class 12 board exams 2020. According to the revised schedule, the West Bengal HS examination for the remaining papers will be conducted on July 2, 6, and 8, instead of 29 June, July 2, and 6, 2020. The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30. The West Bengal government had earlier decided to postpone the ongoing Higher Secondary (Class XII) Board examinations and called off the class XI examinations.

The higher secondary examinations for most of the subjects have been conducted from March 13 to March 21.

The examinations for the subjects were earlier scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 which were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The subjects for which the exams were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBHSC) will announce the West Bengal HS Board Result 2020 within a month of completing the exams.

(With PTI Inputs)

