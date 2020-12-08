Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main Exam to begin from Feb 28. Check complete schedule

UPSC Exam Date 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the exam schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main 2020 on Tuesday (December 8). The UPSC IFS Main 2020 examination will be held from February 28, 2020 to March 7, 2021. Candidates can check the complete time table on the official website of the UPSC -- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main 2020 exam timings

The UPSC IFS Main examination will be conducted in two slots- the first slot from 9 am to 12 noon and the second slot from 2 pm to 5 pm, according to the official notification.

UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main 2020 exam pattern

The UPSC IFS Mains will comprise of questions from English, general knowledge, mathematics, statistics, physics, zoology, chemistry, geology, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, forestry, agricultural engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and botany papers.

The question paper will have objective type questions. Candidates will have to use a black ball pen for writing the answers. Use of pen other than black colour is strictly prohibited.

UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main 2020 exam time table

UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main 2020 exam admit card

The e-admit card for the UPSC exam will be released 3-4 weeks before the exam commences, according to the notification.

How to download UPSC IFS Main admit card

1. Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. Under the what’s new section on the homepage, a link to download e-admit card for IFS Mains will be displayed

3. Click on the link

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your UPSC IFS main admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take it’s print out for future reference

Latest Education News