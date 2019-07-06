TN NEET Merit List 2019 released on tnmedicalselection.org. Direct link to check provisional list

Image Source : PTI TN NEET Merit List 2019 released

The TN NEET 2019 merit list for the government and management quota has been released on the official website tnmedicalselection.org. Candidates who had applied for the NEET counselling process for the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu are advised to visit the official website to check the TN NEET Merit List 2019.

How to check Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019

1. Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.org

2. Click on the link 'NEET Merit List' given on the website

3. Your merit list will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the merit list

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct links given below

Direct Link: Provisional List Government Quota

Direct Link: Provisional List Management Quota

Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019

Students should note that the release of TN NEET merit list 2019 was postponed after the counselling body was contemplating the pattern in which the seats needed to be increased to accommodate the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. In the scenario of the state accepting this quota, seats in all the medical colleges will increase by 25%, which is why the state selection committee required time to decide and plan the same.

The Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019 will include the names of candidates who have qualified for admissions to the various medical and dental colleges in the state.

Earlier, a notification reminding those applicants who have not submitted the certificates to the selection committee to do the same on or before July 3, 2019, 7 PM.