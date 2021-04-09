Image Source : FILE PHOTO SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL 2021 admit card. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2021 will be conducted from April 12 to April 27. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC will conduct the CHSL Tier-I exam for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the next stage exam.

SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Card: Direct links

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCER)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCKKR)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNER)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCSR)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNWR)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNR)

SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCWR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCMPR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCCR)

The selection for SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi.

