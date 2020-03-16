Image Source : SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 Answer Key released. Get direct link to download

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission on Monday released the answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 examination at the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The computer-based SSC CGL Tier-1 examinations were conducted from March 3 to 9 across various centers across the country.

The candidates can also raise objections on the SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 Answer Key on or before March 21 till 11:00 am. They must know that for each objection a fee of Rs 100 will be charged by the board.

How to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2019 (Tier-I)"

Step 3: Click on the link available to check the answer key

Step 4: Select and download the SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key

Direct link to download SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 Answer Key