SBI Recruitment 2020: Graduates can apply for 3,850 Circle Based Officer posts. Check salary, eligibility

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration process for recruitment at 3,850 vacancies at the post of circle-based officer at its official website-sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The application process will close on August 16, 2020.

Candidates having Graduate passed or equivalent qualification are eligible for to join State Bank of India (SBI) as a Circle Based Officer posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. The vacancies are for the Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Maharashtra circle.

Selected candidates will be posted in the circle of state for whose vacancy they are selected. Candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the state for which he/ she has applied/ opted. The merit list will be drawn state-wise, category wise.

SBI Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

3850 Circle Based Officer posts

Gujarat-750 Posts

Karnataka-750 Posts

Madhya Pradesh-296 Posts

Chhattisgarh-104 Posts

Tamil Nadu-55 Posts

Telangana-550 Posts

Rajasthan 300-Posts

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)-517 Posts

Goa-33 Posts

SBI recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants need to have at least a graduate-level degree. Candidates should have a mark sheet or certificate of having studied the local language of the state they are applying for at the level of class 10 or 12. The applicants should have experience of minimum 2 years as an officer in any scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

SBI recruitment 2020: Age

Candidates should not be above the age of 30 years as on 1 August 2020. The age will be calculated as on August 1. SC/ ST candidates will have an age relaxation of five years. For OBC, the same is three years and for PWD the age relaxation is 10 years. For PwD candidates in the OBC category, the relaxation is 12 and PWD SC, ST the upper age is relaxed by 15 more years. For the ex-servicemen category, the age is relaxed by five years.

SBI Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

The application fee is non-refundable. Those belonging to General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 750. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category will not have to pay any application fee.

SBI Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration: 27 July 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 August 2020

SBI Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online with the official website only till 16 August 2020.

Applying candidates should have valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results.

You can check the notification link for details in this regard.

For other details related to SBI recruitment 2020 for the post of circle based officers click here.

