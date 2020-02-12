SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 released

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020: The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 for clerical posts. Candidates who will be appearing for the SBI Clerk Exam 2020 should note that the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. Students should also note that they would be required to provide their exam details in order to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 from the portal.

The SBI Clerk Exam 2020 is slated to be conducted in the last week of February, or the first week of March, 2020. There will be 100 Objective Type Questions in 3 sections i.e. Section -1 English Language (30 Qs of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks) and Reasoning Ability(35 Qs of 35 Marks). Each section will be given 20 minutes to complete the test. 1/4th of mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

For the convenience of students, the steps to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 have been provided below. A direct link to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 has also been provided.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'SBI Junior Associate Admit Card/Hall Ticket'

3. Enter your SBI junior associate application number, date of birth, security pin

4. Login to the portal

5. Your SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020

Students can also download their SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 by click on the link below

Direct Link To Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020