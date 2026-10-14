Prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder arrested from Rajasthan

Amritsar:

The Punjab Police has arrested prime accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder from Salasar, Rajasthan. Jhota was earlier shot on Tuesday, October 13 during a confrontation at a medical store in Mansa, while livestreaming what he alleged was the sale of 'chitta', or heroin. He later succumbed to his injuries at Mansa Civil Hospital. The incident has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the drug menace and maintain law and order.

Jhota had been campaigning against drugs in Mansa for a long time and regularly used social media livestreams to highlight what he claimed was the open sale of addictive substances. The confrontation reportedly began when he questioned a medical store owner over an alleged drug sale. Opposition leaders have since demanded accountability from the state government, while Jhota's mother has recalled how her son feared for his life.

What happened?

Jhota was livestreaming from a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday morning when he allegedly confronted the shop owner over the sale of 'chitta'. During the broadcast, he reportedly questioned the owner about the alleged transaction and demanded CCTV footage. An elderly man accompanying him was said to have bought drugs from the shop, according to Jhota's claims during the confrontation.

The exchange became heated, with the shop owner, identified in reports as Ashwani Kumar, allegedly holding a pistol before opening fire. The livestream captured the confrontation and the sound of gunshots. Jhota sustained multiple bullet wounds and was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he later died. Reports also said four of his companions sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital.

The medical store owner was reported to be absconding after the shooting, with police searching for him. The circumstances leading to the firing, along with the allegations surrounding the suspected drug sale, remain subject to investigation.

Jhota had repeatedly accused people of selling 'chitta' and addictive medicines openly in the area. In the days before his death, he had also reportedly appealed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged drug trade in Mansa.

Jhota's mother says he feared he would be killed

In an emotional account following her son's death, Jhota's mother said he had repeatedly warned her that his life was in danger. "My son used to tell me, 'Mother, they will kill me.' Before leaving, he touched my feet and said, 'Mother, keep my food ready,'" she said.

She expressed her grief over losing her son, adding, "They have taken away my precious son. The government has ruined everything." Her account has added to the grief surrounding Jhota's death, as questions continue to be raised over the circumstances of the shooting and the safety of people who campaign against the alleged drug trade in Punjab.

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