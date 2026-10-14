CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest after trespassing into Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police has placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest following a protest at Jantar Mantar. The three allegedly reached the protest site without permission and began demonstrating, prompting police action.

The leaders are expected to be produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg before 8 am, according to the latest update. CJP legal adviser Ratna Singh has been sharing updates about their situation on social media, including an earlier post at 5:38 am stating that the three were likely to be presented before an SEM at Mandir Marg police station within an hour.

What charges have been levelled against the CJP leaders?

In an earlier social media post, Singh said Delhi Police had arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde at Parliament Street police station in connection with the Jantar Mantar case. According to her, the allegations against them include entering without permission, violating bond conditions and obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties.

The latest update says the three had previously been released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. They were reportedly required to maintain peace for one year under a case related to breach of peace.

This time, the allegations include trespassing and breach of bond conditions. The three have also been described as repeat offenders in the update.

Could the CJP leaders be sent to Tihar Jail?

CJP legal adviser Ratna Singh had said the three leaders could potentially be sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. She also said they were brought to Parliament Street police station in a private van at around 3 am.

As per the latest update, Ranka, Das and Shinde are expected to be produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg before 8 am. The next steps, including whether they will be sent to judicial custody, are expected to be determined through the proceedings.

Why has Delhi Police registered an FIR against CJP leaders?

Police officials said on Tuesday that an FIR had been registered against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and other party members for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without permission.

According to police sources, the FIR also includes provisions linked to the 'peace bond' that the three leaders had previously signed, agreeing to maintain peace. The action followed a protest in which activists entered the heavily barricaded demonstration site and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Jantar Mantar had recently been removed from the list of designated protest sites, according to the information provided. The latest police action comes against this backdrop, with the three CJP leaders facing allegations linked to their entry into the area and the conditions of their peace bonds.

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