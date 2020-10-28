Punjab ETT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Exam Date announced. Check schedule here

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab ETT Teacher Recruitment 2020 Exam Date announced (Representational Image)

Punjab ETT Teacher Recruitment 2020: Punjab government on Wednesday announced the exam dates for Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examinations. The Punjab ETT recruitment examinations are now scheduled to be held on November 29 from 10 am to 11.40 am. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the ETT recruitment and application process was delayed.

Elementary Teacher Training is a diploma level 2-year full-time undergraduate course, divided into 4 semesters. Bharathiar University, Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University, APS college of education, Noida's Amity University, Gobindgarh's RIMT University are some top institutes offering Elementary Teacher Training (ETT).

The official notification for the ETT recruitment is available on the official website-- educationrecruitmentboard.com. This year, as many as 2,364 vacancies have been announced for elementary teacher training in Punjab.

The application process was started on March 6 and the last date to apply was extended till June 2.

