PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 released online. Direct link to download hall ticket

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019

PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 released online; Direct link to download the hall ticket

Steps to Download the PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019:

Applicants of PGIMER Chandigarh 2019 can download their PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 as the admit cards have been released on the official website -- pgimeradmissions.net.in or pgimer.edu.in . The steps to download the PGIMER Chandigarh 2019 Admit Card are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- pgimer.edu.in or pgimeradmissions.net.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the admit cards

Step 3: Login with the required credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card displayed in your screen

Candidates must know that the board will not send the admit cards by post or any other offline medium. The only mode of getting PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 is to download it from the website -- pgimer.edu.in or pgimeradmissions.net.in.

About PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019:

PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document to be carried into the exam hall while appearing for PGIMER Chandigarh Exam 2019. If the candidate fails to provide the hall ticket, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

With the PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019, the board has also released the list of applicants whose application has been rejected. So if any candidate fails to find their PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019, they must check it in the list of rejected applications.