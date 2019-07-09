Image Source : PTI NVS recruitment 2019

NVS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 2000 Teachers, Clerk and other posts; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of Posts:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting applications for the recruitment for 2,369 several posts like Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers, Female Staff Nurse, Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. Aspirants can apply online on the official website-navodaya.gov.in by August 9, 2019. Here are the details about the posts.

Assistant Commissioner (Group-A): 5 posts

Post Graduate Teachers (Group-B): 430 posts

Trained Graduate Teachers (Group-B): 1154 posts

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 564 posts

Female Staff Nurse (Group B): 55 posts

Catering Assistant (Group C): 26 posts

Lower Division Clerk (Group C): 135 posts

NVS recruitment 2019 | Application fee:

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories, no application fee will be charged. Whereas for general category candidates the application fee will be charged as following:

Assistant Commissioner - Rs 1500

PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category and Teachers and Female Staff Nurse - Rs 1200

Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk - Rs 1000

NVS recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination and interview. For Lower Division Clerk, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination / CBT and later will be called for Trade / Skill Test.

NVS recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

Step 1: Visit any one of the official websites -- www.navodaya.gov.in or www.nvsrecruitment2019.org

Step 2: Create your Login Id and password that would be generated on successful submission

Step 3: With the help of your Login credentials you can apply online

Step 4: Enter your details along with your ID proof.

Step 5: Take a printout of the online application and preserve it for your record

NVS recruitment 2019 | Important dates:

Last date of online application ends - August 9

Last date for fee registration: August 12

Date of written examination: September 5-10