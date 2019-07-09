NVS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 2000 Teachers, Clerk and other posts; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 2000 Teachers, Clerk and other posts; Apply at navodaya.gov.inNVS recruitment 2019 | The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting applications for the recruitment for 2,369 several posts like Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers, Female Staff Nurse, Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. Aspirants can apply online on the official website-navodaya.gov.in by August 9, 2019. Here are the details about the posts.
NVS recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of Posts:
Assistant Commissioner (Group-A): 5 posts
Post Graduate Teachers (Group-B): 430 posts
Trained Graduate Teachers (Group-B): 1154 posts
Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 564 posts
Female Staff Nurse (Group B): 55 posts
Catering Assistant (Group C): 26 posts
Lower Division Clerk (Group C): 135 posts
NVS recruitment 2019 | Application fee:
For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories, no application fee will be charged. Whereas for general category candidates the application fee will be charged as following:
Assistant Commissioner - Rs 1500
PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category and Teachers and Female Staff Nurse - Rs 1200
Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk - Rs 1000
NVS recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination and interview. For Lower Division Clerk, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination / CBT and later will be called for Trade / Skill Test.
NVS recruitment 2019 | How to apply:
Step 1: Visit any one of the official websites -- www.navodaya.gov.in or www.nvsrecruitment2019.org
Step 2: Create your Login Id and password that would be generated on successful submission
Step 3: With the help of your Login credentials you can apply online
Step 4: Enter your details along with your ID proof.
Step 5: Take a printout of the online application and preserve it for your record
NVS recruitment 2019 | Important dates:
Last date of online application ends - August 9
Last date for fee registration: August 12
Date of written examination: September 5-10