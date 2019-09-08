NVS 2019 Notification: Admit card released for TGT, PGT, other posts. Get direct to check at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Admit Card 2019

NVS 2019 Notification: Admit card released for TGT, PGT and other posts. Get direct to check at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the Admit card for TGT and PGT examination today at the official website -- navodaya.gov.in . Candidates who have applied and will appear for the NVS TGT 2019 or NVS PGT 2019 examinations can visit the official website to download the NVS Admit Card 2019. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Direct link to NVS Admit card 2019

The admit card is available for the post of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks. The NVS written examination will begin from September 16 and will end on September 20. The examination will be conducted in three shifts.

NVS Answer Key 2019 will be available from September 24 to 28.

NVS Admit card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website -- navodaya.gov.in or nvsrect2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks"

Step 3: Enter the required details at the given slots.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The NVS Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download and take a printout of the same for future reference.