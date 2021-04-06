NATA Admit card 2021 to be released today. Get details here

Image Source : INDIA TV NATA Admit card 2021

NATA Admit card 2021: The Admit Card for National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination will be released by the Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi on Tuesday on the official website -- nata.in. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official website to download the admit card. They can also click on the direct link provided below, which will be activated only after the release of the NATA 2021 admit card.

The CA will conduct the First Test and Second Test of NATA 2021 examination on April 10 and June 12, respectively. Those who will clear the examinations will be eligible to take admission to B.Arch. course.

The NATA 2021 admit card will indicate the examination centers and roll number of the candidates.

Test Date Time First NATA Examination 10/04/2021 (Saturday) Session 1

10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm

(180 mins/3.0 hours) Session 2 (if required)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours) Second NATA Examination 12/06/2021

(Saturday) Session 1

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours) Session 2 (if required)

2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours)

