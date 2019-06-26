Mumbai University Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 67 posts; here's how to apply on mu.ac.in/portal

Mumbai University has invited 67 applications for the post of research assistant, along with some other vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply for the desired vacancies should visit the official website mu.ac.in/portal.
Mumbai University Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply
Interested candidates should note that the last date to submit applications for vacancies with Mumbai University is 1st July, 2019.
Vacancies with Mumbai University
Research Assistant - 3 vacancies
Gram Sathis - 60 vacancies
Regional Coordinators - 4 vacancies
Mumbai University Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Research Assistant: Candidate should hold a graduate degree in social science from a recognised Indian or Foreign University. A minimum of 50% marks is a mandate. Preference will be given to those with some research experience.
Gram Sathis: Minimum H.S.C. qualified
Regional Coordinators: Candidate should be a graduate. Preference will be given to those who have at least 5 years of work experience with the PVTG communities.
Mumbai University Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies with Mumbai University should submit their applications on the official website mu.ac.in/portal.