MP Board 12th Admit Card: Revised admit cards for MP Board 12th Exam 2020 released. Check details

MP Board 12th Admit Card: Revised admit cards for MP Board 12th Exam 2020 released

MP Board 12th Admit Card: The Madhya Pradesh Board has released the MP Board 12th Admit Card 2020. Students should note that the revised admit cards for the pending exams for MP Board 12th Exam 2020 have been released on the official website. Candidates preparing for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams should note that the MP Board exams are scheduled to begin from June 9, 2020. The notification regarding the release of MP Board 12th Admit Card was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Class 12 students, who have opted to get their examination center changed due to lockdown or travel restrictions should check their revised MP Board 12th Admit Card on the official website.

How to check MP Board 12th Admit Card

1. Visit the official website mponline.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'MP Board 12th Exam Admit Card 2020'

3. Enter the required details

4. Your MP Board 12th Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the revised MP Board 12th Admit Card and take a print of the same for future purpose

Direct link to download MP Board 12th Admit Card

Alternatively, students can also download their revised MP Board 12th Admit Card by clicking on the direct link, as given below.

Direct Link To Download MP Board 12th Admit Card

