Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2021: MSBSHSE released class 12 admit card today

Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2021 hall tickets today i.e., on Saturday. Students who had appeared for the examinations can visit the official website mahahsscboard.in to download their hall tickets. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The Maharashtra HSC examination is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21.

If any school or college encounter any technical error or difficulty then it should contact the Divisional Board office directly. In case, a student misplaces his or her Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021, a duplicate admit card can be issued with the remark.

Maharashtra HSC Exam hall tickets 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the MSBSHSE official website - mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Look for Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Take printout and carry the hall ticket on exam days.

