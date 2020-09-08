Image Source : GOOGLE ICF, Railways Recruitment 2020: Attention! Apply online for 1000 Apprentice posts; 10th pass eligible

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Ministry of Railways has released a recruitment notification for to the post of Apprentice on its website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 1000 vacancies are available against various trades such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder, MLT Radiology, MLT Pathology and PASAA.

Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official site of ICF at icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Both Fresher and Ex-ITI for ICF Railway Apprentice posts for imparting training under the Apprentices Act- 1961. The training period for fresher candidates is 2 years/1 year 3 months while training period for Ex-ITI is 1-year.

Application link for ICF Railway Registration is active from 04 September to 25 September 2020 on pbicf.in.

Candidates with higher qualifications viz. Engineering / Degree / Diploma are not eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, and other information.

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 September 2020

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification and Experience

Fresher

Last Date of Online Application - 25 September 2020

Fitter, Electrician and Machinist - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Carpenter & Painter - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent

Welder - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

MLT (Radiology& Pathology) - 12th class passed under 10 + 2 system with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.

Ex-ITI

Fitter, Electrician& Machinist - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Carpenter, Painter& Welder - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Programming and System Admin Assistant - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Stipend

Freshers – 10th passed: 6000/- per month

Freshers – 12th passed: 7000/- per month

Ex-ITI: 7000/- per month

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

The merit list will be based on marks obtained in Std X, whereas for MLT (Medical Lab Technician), the merit list will be based on marks obtained in Std.XII. In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred.

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from from 04 September to 25 September 2020.

Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Rs. 100 (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates

