First ever placement week begins at ITI Berhampur in Odisha

More than 20 top India Inc companies like Tata, TVS, Suzuki, Piaggio, Lava, Hero are participating in the first ever placement week being held at ITI, Berhampur, to recruit more than 1,000 candidates for top skilled jobs. A total of 1,200 ITI students are taking part in the placement week. On the first day, three top companies participated and hired 466 candidates, including girl students, for skilled jobs.

HR officials from Hero Cycles praised ITI Berhampur alumni for their dedication and hard work in their units in the last four years. HR officials from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd said, they have an emotional bond with ITI Berhampur for providing skilled hands.

Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education, of Odisha government inaugurated the placement week. ITI Berhampur is renowned for its innovative methods of imparting skills for industries and has secured 11th rank in All-India grading for placements. G. Reghu, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha government, and the Ganjam district collector attended the programme. They congratulated ITI students who have secured placements. Dr Rajat Panigrahy, Principal, ITI, assured that more India Inc companies will come to the institute in the coming days for placements.

