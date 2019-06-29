EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply at epfindia.gov.in; Check eligibility, last date and other details

EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply at epfindia.gov.in; Check eligibility, last date and other details EPFO recruitment 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has invited candidates for the 2189 posts as Social Security Assistant (SSA) on its official website -- epfindia.gov.in.