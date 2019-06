Image Source : EPFO OFFICIAL WEBSITE EPFO recruitment 2019

EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply at epfindia.gov.in; Check eligibility, last date and other details

EPFO recruitment 2019 | Eligibility for SSA post:

The applicant must hold a degree from a recognized university or equivalent as on 21.07.2019.

The applicant should have a typing speed of at least 5000 key depressions per hour for Data entry work.

EPFO recruitment 2019 | Important dates:

Last date for registration - 21.07.2019 (till 5 pm)

Last date for editing application - 21.07.2019 (till 5 pm)

Last date for printing application - 05.08.2019

Online Fee Payment - 21.07.2019

EPFO recruitment 2019 | Essential documents required for application:

Passport size photograph of dimension 4.5cm × 3.5cm

Signature with a black ink pen

Left-hand thumb impression on a white paper with black or blue ink

hand-written declaration of the given text on a white paper with black ink (ensuring that all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as given in this Para.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has invited candidates for the 2189 posts as Social Security Assistant (SSA) on its official website -- epfindia.gov.in . Candidates who want to apply for the EPFO SSA post can apply on or before July 21 i.e the last date of application.