EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply at epfindia.gov.in; Check eligibility, last date and other details
EPFO recruitment 2019 | The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has invited candidates for the 2189 posts as Social Security Assistant (SSA) on its official website -- epfindia.gov.in. Candidates who want to apply for the EPFO SSA post can apply on or before July 21 i.e the last date of application.
EPFO recruitment 2019 | Eligibility for SSA post:
The applicant must hold a degree from a recognized university or equivalent as on 21.07.2019.
The applicant should have a typing speed of at least 5000 key depressions per hour for Data entry work.
EPFO recruitment 2019 | Important dates:
Last date for registration - 21.07.2019 (till 5 pm)
Last date for editing application - 21.07.2019 (till 5 pm)
Last date for printing application - 05.08.2019
Online Fee Payment - 21.07.2019
EPFO recruitment 2019 | Essential documents required for application:
Passport size photograph of dimension 4.5cm × 3.5cm
Signature with a black ink pen
Left-hand thumb impression on a white paper with black or blue ink
hand-written declaration of the given text on a white paper with black ink (ensuring that all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as given in this Para.