Why CBSE private students are demanding exam cancellation? What are the clauses?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, CBSE private students are still being called upon to appear for the exams. Exams for such candidates have been proposed to be conducted from August 15 to September 15 and now, the private students are demanding that they should be treated on par with regular students.

Nearly 22,000 students from the CBSE Board had registered under the private category this year.

Taking to social media, CBSE private students are demanding that they should either be evaluated based on the average of marks that they scored in all the other papers as a regular candidate, or they should be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10 and Class 11.

CBSE private candidates: What are their concerns?

CBSE private students say they are being treated indifferently. Board examinations for regular students from Class 10 and Class 12 have already been cancelled and in such a situation the private students want the Board to consider them as well. The basic concern here is the admission for higher studies. Students say they would miss upon the admission deadlines across colleges and universities, by the time the Board declares the result.

A similar situation had prevailed even last year when the COVID-19 pandemic had put the future of many students at risk. Several colleges and universities across the country had already ended their admission process by the time the results were declared.

Hence, CBSE private students are now demanding intervention by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and say their exams should be cancelled. However, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, earlier told reporters that the exams would be conducted in a synchronised manner and that students would not miss out on the university admission process.

Bhardwaj also claimed the Board lacks appropriate data to promote private students.

“Since these students are only registered for exams, they are not evaluated for internal assessments or projects. Regular students are being promoted based on all the assessments conducted throughout the year and past two years’ performance,” Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CBSE private students are planning to hold a protest outside the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, July 22.

CBSE private students' matter: Parents urge Board to consider request

The India Wide Parents Association in a letter had already urged the Education Ministry, the UGC and the CBSE to consider the issues being faced by private, compartment, patrachar, improvement students from CBSE and other boards pertaining to their exams, assessment scheme, and admission to Universities.

On Tuesday, Advocate Abhishek Choudhary also addressed three separate letters to the CBSE Board, the UGC and to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Through his letter, Adv. Abhishek Choudhary has requested the education minister to intervene and to ensure that CBSE private students do not miss upon a valuable year of their career. He has also requested the CBSE Board to either release schedule or publish results before 31 July.

What UGC guidelines say

The new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) for the new academic session state

Admissions to the first-year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022, shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021.

The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students.

The current academic session 2020-21 the Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online+offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of all the school boards for Class XII are expected to be declared by July 31, 2021. However, if there is a delay in the declaration of results, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021.

In view of the financial hardships faced by parents due to lockdowns and related factors, a full refund of fees should be made on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students upto October 31, 2021

CBSE private students' matter in Supreme Court

Earlier, a review plea was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of Class 12 compartment/private/patrachar exams. The plea challenged the June 22 order by the top court, which had approved the CBSE's decision to cancel regular Class 12 exams and its scheme for objective assessment.

The petition was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, trying to strike down Clause 29 of the Policy decision dated June 17, notified by CBSE and directions for declaration of results of private, patrachar and compartment students on basis of objective methodology by July 31, 2021.

