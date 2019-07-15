Last day to apply for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration. Here's how to apply on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Image Source : PTI Last day to apply for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration

Today (Monday, 15th July) is the last date to apply for the Bihar UGEAC 2019 registration. Candidates who are interested to apply for the application form of Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling or Bihar UGEAC 2019 are advised to visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to fill in the Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration application form in order to apply for undergraduate engineering courses in Bihar.

How to apply for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on 'apply online'

3. Register to the portal

4. Login using your credentials

5. Enter the details required

6. Fill in the details of application fee payment

7. Enter your academic details as required

8. Upload the scanned copies of important documents

9. Click submit

10. Download the Bihar UGEAC 2019 Application and take a print out for future reference

What is the application fee for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration

Students who are interested to apply for the Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration should note that tomorrow is the last day to submit the equisite application fee. Candidates should note that the application fee is to be paid through challan or through online mode. After the completion of the registration procedure, registered students will be able to submit the duly filled in Bihar UGEAC 2019 application 2019 until 17th July, 2019 until 11.59 PM.

Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration: Admission process

The candidates who successfully complete the entire application process will be considered for the admission process for Bihar UGEAC 2019. Admission to the engineering colleges through Bihar UGEAC 2019 will be on the basis of marks obtained in JEE Main 2019 exam.

How to make changes in Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration form

Candidates who have already filled the Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration form and wish to make changes in the same will be able to do so from 18th July.

When will the merit list for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration be announced

Candidates who are selected for admission through Bihar UGEAC 2019 will receive the merit list on 23rd July, 2019 at 8 PM, on the official website.