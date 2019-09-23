Bihar BSEB Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2019

Bihar BSEB Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2019 Released. Get direct link to download

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the dummy admit cards for Class 10 and 12 online on the official website -- biharboard.online . Candidates appearing for the BSEB Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam in 2020 can visit the official website to download the Dummy admit card. The Class 12 dummy admit cards are available for download on the website -- bsebinteredu.in . Candidates can also download the dummy admit cards through the direct links provided below.

Direct link to download Bihar BSEB Class 10 Dummy admit card

Direct link to download Bihar BSEB Class 12 Dummy admit card

The Bihar BSEB Board has released the dummy admit cards for the students to rectify errors if any in class 10 and 12 examination applications. It consists of the details like the name, registration number, date of birth, examination name, subjects appearing for, photograph, category and the schedule for the examination. Candidates who applied for the Bihar BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 examination to be conducted in 2020 are required to cross-check all the details provided on the admit card.

Steps to download the Bihar Class 10 and 12 Dummy Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website for the Class 10 and 12 dummy admit cards -- biharboard.online or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the class 10/12 Dummy Admit Card link provided

Step 3: Enter the School Code, Registration Number, and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download the Admit card for cross-checking

The Bihar BSEB Dummy Admit Card of Class 12 and Class 10 will help students to make sure all the information entered during the registration is printed on the admit card. They can suggest further corrections registration information provided.