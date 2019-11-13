Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE ATMA 2020 registration date changed for February session, check revised exam schedule here

ATMA 2020 Registration: ATMA 2020 online registration date has been revised, as per the latest notification. Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMA) has changed the start date for registration of ATMA 2020 exam for February session to 18th November 2019 - Monday.

Earlier, the online registrations for ATMA were to commence on 15th November 2019 - Friday. Candidates can complete the online application process by logging onto the official website once registrations start on Monday. Students can complete the online application process of the MBA entrance exam throught atmaaims.com.

ATMA 2020 Important Dates (February session):

Exam Event Date ATMA 2020 Registrations Begin 18th November 2019 Application Fee Payment Ends 1st February 2020 Online registration process ends 3rd February 2020 ATMA 2020 Admit Card Release Date 5th February 2020 Last Date to printout online application form 8th February 2020 AMTA 2020 Exam Date 9th February 2020 ATMA 2020 Exam Result Date 13th February 2020

How to register for ATMA 2020 MBA Exam?

Step 1: Visit official ATMA 2020 exam website i.e. atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on Register Now and register using basic personal details

Step 3: Pay the requisite application fee for ATMA 2020 exam

Step 4: Fill-up the ATMA 2020 application form online

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, photograph and signature

Step 6: Take printout of the confirmation page / ATMA 2020 filled application form

It is to be noted that the commencement date of AIMS ATMA 2020 exam has been delayed by three days. All the other dates related to AIMS ATMA 2020 exam are provided in the table below. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam are advised to note down important dates of registration and exam and ensure that they complete all the aligned tasks in line with it.

