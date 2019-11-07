APPSC mains exam 2019 postponed | Check details

APPSC mains exam posponed 2019 Check details

APPSC mains exam 2019 postponed: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the APPSC Group mains exam 2019. Candidates who are appearing for the APPSC mains exam can check the details on the official website of APPSC Group.

As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Group-I (Mains) examinations (Notification No.27/2018) which were expected to be held from 12 December 2019 to 23 December 2019 have been postponed. The commission said the examination has been postponed on the administrative ground.

Candidates should note that the APPSC Group Mains exam 2019 will be held after Sankranthi. The commission will declare the dates on 13 November 2019.

Official notification link APPSC mains exam postponed