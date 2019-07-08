Application process for AP EAMCET Councelling 2019 closes today. Here's how to apply on apeamcet.nic.in

Image Source : PTI Application process for AP EAMCET Councelling 2019 closes today

The application process for the AP EAMCET counselling 2019 will be closing today. Candidates who had appeared for the Engineering and Pharmacy Courses Entrance Exam in Andhra Pradesh, (AP EAMCET) 2019 and have qualified the examinations are advised to visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in to apply.

Students should also note that the application process for the AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling is being carried out in the online mode. A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the AP EAMCET 2019 counselling process today.

AP EAMCET 2019: Merit List

The marks of the candidates will be the deciding factor for AP EAMCET 2019 merit list. The board examination will decide based on the choices filled by them during the registration process.

AP EAMCET 2019: Allotment List

The allotment list for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 is expected to be released today. Candidates who wish to secure admission to the colleges participating in the AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling will be required to pay the tuition fee for the concerned course within the stipulated time period.

AP EAMCET 2019: Operation Entry

Candidates should note that the operation entry procedure for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 will be opened for rank wise. According to an earlier notification, the process was supposed to commence from July 8. However, as per the revised schedule, the process will now commence from July 12, 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019: Pass percentage

Students are advised to note that the pass percentage for the AP EAMCET 2019, especially for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 percent. Also, the pass percentage for engineering stream is 74.39 percent, this year.