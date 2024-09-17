Why did Arvind Kejriwal pick Atishi as his successor? Know key reasons here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi stakes claim to form govenment.

In a significant political development, Arvind Kejriwal has announced Atishi as his successor for the role of Delhi Chief Minister. The decision was made during a meeting of the legislative party on Tuesday, where Kejriwal proposed Atishi's name, which was met with unanimous approval. Atishi, known for her dynamic and influential leadership, will now take over the reins of Delhi's governance.

Atishi: The chosen successor

Arvind Kejriwal's choice of Atishi as his successor comes after careful consideration of several prominent names within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Rakhi Birla. The decision underscores Kejriwal's confidence in Atishi's capabilities and her established track record in Delhi's political landscape.

A trusted ally

Atishi has long been considered one of Kejriwal's most trusted and close associates. Her association with Kejriwal dates back to the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement, and she has been a steadfast supporter of the AAP's mission. Her rise from a legislator to a minister in just five years highlights her dedication and competence. She first won the election from the Kalkaji constituency in 2020 and later joined Kejriwal's Cabinet in 2023.

A robust leader during crisis

During the Delhi liquor scam case, when both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were imprisoned, Atishi took charge of the party's operations. She managed the responsibilities of governance and party organisation in their absence, effectively countering opposition challenges and maintaining party morale.

Championing women's voices

Atishi was the only female minister in the Kejriwal Cabinet and played a significant role in advocating for women's issues within the party. Her contribution to the education sector, particularly during Sisodia's imprisonment, was notable. She successfully managed the education ministry and upheld the standards set by her predecessors.

Experience in organisation and administration

Atishi's experience in organisation and administration is extensive. Known for her assertive approach, she has a solid track record in handling both political and administrative responsibilities. Despite losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election in East Delhi to BJP's Gautam Gambhir, she continued to be a prominent figure in the party, eventually securing a legislative seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Won the election from Kalkaji, appointed to the Cabinet

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi contested from the Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, where she won by defeating BJP candidate Dharmvir Singh with a margin of 11,422 votes. Following the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the Delhi government as a Cabinet Minister. Her political journey has been marked by considerable highs and lows.

Atishi's election as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a new chapter for the Aam Aadmi Party, with high expectations from her leadership to continue the party's initiatives and address the challenges faced by the city.