Traffic advisory issued as Raksha Bandhan rush chokes capital, check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

As Raksha Bandhan rush choked the national capital and its adjoining areas, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for the commuters. A significant surge in the number of commuters is anticipated, particularly on Anand Vihar ISBT, Road No. 56, NH-9 and Vikas Marg, commuters are advised to avoid these stretches wherever possible and plan their journey in advance, Delhi Traffic Police mentioned in its advisory.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground. Please follow diversion signs and directions to avoid congestion, Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X mentioned.

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can connect through helpline number - 1095 / 011-25844444, via WhatsApp at 8750871493 or through website - traffic.delhipolice.gov.in.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 date: August 27 or 28?

According to Drik Panchang, Bhadra plays an important role in determining when Rakhi should be tied. While the Rakhi ceremony is traditionally performed on the Purnima day, the Rakhi should not be tied during the Bhadra period.

This year, the last Lunar Eclipse of 2026 also falls on the day associated with Raksha Bandhan. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima day fast will be observed on August 27, while Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 shubh muhurat and Rakhi timing

The Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan will end before sunrise this year. According to Drik Panchang, the main timings to keep in mind are:

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony timing: 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28

Duration: 3 hours 51 minutes

Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026

Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 AM on August 28, 2026

Raksha Bandhan 2026 city-wise timings

The Rakhi thread ceremony timing varies by city. The timings listed by Drik Panchang are:

New Delhi: 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM

Mumbai: 6:23 AM to 9:48 AM

Gurugram: 5:58 AM to 9:48 AM

Noida: 5:56 AM to 9:48 AM

Bengaluru: 6:08 AM to 9:48 AM

Pune: 6:19 AM to 9:48 AM

Chennai: 05:58 AM to 9:48 AM

Kolkata: 5:18 AM to 9:48 AM

Hyderabad: 6:01 AM to 9:48 AM

Ahmedabad: 6:21 AM to 9:48 AM

Jaipur: 6:04 AM to 9:48 AM

Chandigarh: 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM.

Also Read:

Is Raksha Bandhan on August 27 or 28? Check correct date and city-wise shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi