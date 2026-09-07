Satya Niketan tragedy: LG directs structural audits as Delhi govt urges crackdown on illegal construction

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday chaired a key meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, reviewing steps taken by the Delhi government over the tragic incident in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives.

The meeting was also attended by chief secretary, NDRF chief, MCD commissioner, Delhi Police chief, Delhi University vice chancellor, and other officials.

During the meeting, Sandhu directed an inspection in PG hubs across the capital. He directed a structural audit of all buildings in PG hubs within a week, pointing out to the issues faced by students in such accommodations. He also stressed on regulatory checks and enforcement measures against buildings that were running as PG accommodation without ensuring proper structural safety.

However, the LG cautioned against 'mindless sealing drives' and said it would only lead to students becoming homeless.

Sood directed to lead committee

Sandhu also directed Sood to lead a committee with concerned senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines, explore alternative student accommodation through universities, and assess the feasibility of using unutilised and vacant buildings of the DDA and the MCD.

Sandhu was also told by Gupta and Sood that safety audit of the buildings was of prime concern and the MCD will take stringent actions against ongoing illegal constructions and prevent them.

The LG, meanwhile, also directed that DDMA control room with contact numbers must be operational immediately if any disastrous incident occur. It should monitor rescue operation, health related treatment support in hospitals, authentic media release and coordination with relatives of victims.

He also emphasised that the committee of DM, DCP and DC (MCD), constituted in June, proactively reaches out to all students living in PG accommodations and listen to their problems and grievances. During the meeting, it was agreed that a comprehensive database of all students lining in PG accommodations should be compiled.

Underlining the wide gap that existed between the demand and supply of accommodations for students in the Capital, the LG further asked the committee under Sood to come up with a mid and long-term plan to augment and enhance hostel accommodations at the earliest.