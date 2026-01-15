Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Panelists say dust control measures must be implemented in Delhi Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Raja Iqbal Singh of Delhi MCD said all garbage mountains in the city will be cleaned by December 2026 and the Ghazipur garbage mountain will be cleaned by December 2027.

New Delhi:

Various pollution experts including civil authorities such as Delhi MCD Mayor on Thursday participated in India TV's Pollution Ka Solution Conclave, and talked about the rising pollution levels in the national capital. While addressing the event, they highlighted the major issues that trigger Delhi's air crisis and stressed on the urgency of coordinated action.

Mechanical weepers will very soon clean Delhi roads

Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of Delhi MCD, said mechanical weepers will very soon clean the roads in the night and when people wake up, they will find clean roads in the morning. He said over 200 mechanical sweepers will be deployed in the city soon to clean the roads. “With this, we believe we will not only be bale to keep the city clean but will also be able to address the pollution issue,” he said.

People’s awareness needed to lessen pollution

Kritika Chaudhary, head of strategy and planning, A-PAG (dust pollution expert) said that dust is one of the most contributors to Delhi’s pollution. She added that people’s awareness is also needed to lessen pollution in the city. When people are aware of what they need to do, then the pollution issue can be addressed in a collective way.

She said it is not just the responsibility of the government but of every citizen to keep the city clean and pollution-free. She said a tree plantation drive needs to be implemented in the city to compensate the loss of green coverage.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on India TV's Pollution Ka Solution Conclave.

Replying to a question, Raja Iqbal Singh said the Delhi government has implemented various measures to address pollution in the city and is planning to implement more such measures to keep the city pollution-free. He said the city’s pollution issue will be addressed fully in the next six months.

MCD to address pollution issue in Delhi in next six months

“We are doing better than before to address pollution in Delhi and we will address the pollution issue in Delhi in next six months,” he said.

Talking about measures to control dust in the city, Kritika said all need to follow the guidelines issued by the Delhi government for the constructions sites.

“Big and small construction site contractors need to follow Delhi government guidelines seriously. There should be water sprinklers at the construction sites and CCTVs should be installed to check whether the construction sites are following the guidelines or not not,” she said.

Sundar Singh Tanwar, Deputy Chairman of MCD standing committee, said that there should be regular checks at the construction sites about dust control measures.

He added that the Delhi government has issued challans to firms for not following the guidelines at construction sites and it is going strict about it int he days to come.

Raja Iqbal Singh at the end of session added that all garbage mountains in the city will be cleaned by December 2026 and the Ghazipur garbage mountain will be cleaned by December 2027.

Also Read:

Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Sirsa flags key challenges, vows Delhi will be free of garbage mounds by 2027