Parvesh Verma responds to question on whether he would become Delhi CM | Here is what he said

Parvesh, Sahib Singh Verma, BJP's winning candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat has responded to the question on whether he would be inducted as the new chief minister of Delhi. In a post-result short interaction with India TV, Verma said that the party leadership and legislative party will decide the name of the chief minsiter and it would be accepted by all.

He also spoke about the investigation of alleged corruption of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Parvesh Verma said that all the poll promises done by the BJP in its manifesto will be fulfilled. He said that the BJP had promised thatan SIT would be formed to prbe corruption charges against Kejriwal and the outgoing Delhi government and iw would be fulfilled.

Notably, the BJP has registered a dominating win in the Delhi Assembly elections by giving a big jolt to AAP. The biggest debacle for AAP came on two seats - New Delhi and Jangpurs- where Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost to BJP candidates.

In a tough contest, Verma defeated Kejriwal by 4,025 votes.