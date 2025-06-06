No cow, camel slaughter: Delhi govt issues advisory against illegal animal sacrifices on Bakrid Bakrid 2025: The notice expressed concern over the emergence of illegal animal markets and unauthorised slaughtering sites across the city.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has issued a strict advisory against the illegal killing of animals on the occasion of Bakrid, in a bid to uphold animal welfare and maintain public hygiene. The advisory has been notified against illegal sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals on June 7, a release stated.

“It has been reported that during transportation of animals, the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Transport of Animals) Rules, 1978 are not after complied with by the owner/care takers and the animals, and as a result thereof the animals suffer cruelty during transportation. Apart from this it is also feared that a lot of many illegal animal markets and illegal slaughtering may come up in different parts of Delhi, on the eve of Bakrid,” the release noted.

The advisory stresses the need for vigilance as large numbers of animals are expected to be sacrificed during the festival. The notice also expressed concern over the emergence of illegal animal markets and unauthorised slaughtering sites across the city.

Slaughtering only in licensed facilities

Citing Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the advisory makes it clear: "No person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognized or licensed by the concerned authority."

The advisory further highlights that, under the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994, slaughtering of cows is strictly prohibited in Delhi.

Another significant point raised in the advisory came in regard to camels. Under Rule 2.5.1(a) of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, camels are not classified as food animals and hence cannot be slaughtered for food purposes.

Instructions to authorities

In light of these concerns, the advisory directs all relevant officials, including Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Deputy Commissioners of Police, to take appropriate measures to enforce the law and prevent violations.

“All concerned authorities are requested to take suitable precautionary measures for enforcing laws relating to welfare of animals... and to take stringent action against the offenders,” the directive states.