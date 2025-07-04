Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 15 fire tenders rushed to spot | Video Delhi Fire Services said a massive fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh and there is no news of anyone being injured at the moment.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Friday. Delhi Fire Services said it received a call about the fire incident at 6:47 PM and 13 fire engines have been sent to the spot to bring the flame under control. “There is a fire in Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh. 15 fire engines have been sent. Delhi Fire Service received the call at 6.47 PM,” it said in a statement.

There is no news of anyone being injured at the moment.

Fire reported at Delhi AIIMS on Thursday

On Thursday, another fire incident was reported in a transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the AIIMS, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. He added that no one was injured in the incident.



"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.



A fire officer told PTI that when their teams reached the spot, the staff of the AIIMS fire unit was already trying to bring the blaze under control.



"We immediately deployed the eight fire tenders and it took 30 to 40 minutes to douse the flames completely," the officer said.



Delhi AIIMS issues statement

In a statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, "We would like to inform that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control. We are pleased to report that there were no injuries, no material loss and no disruption to the institute's operations. All functions at the centre are operating normally."