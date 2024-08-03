'My death will become breaking news..': UPSC aspirant's suicide note highlights life in Delhi's coaching hub

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

As tensions persist over the recent deaths of four civil service aspirants in Delhi in two separate incidents, another tragic event has come to light involving the suicide of a civil service aspirant. The most heart-wrenching aspect of this incident is the message left by the deceased student, which could deeply impact society's conscience.

Anjali, a civil service aspirant from Maharashtra, was residing in a rented place in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. However, had committed suicide on July 21. In her suicide note, she mentioned that she was taking her life due to depression. She expressed that her only dream was to crack the UPSC exam in the first attempt but felt increasingly unstable.

"I am sorry, mummy and papa. I am really fed up with life right now. There are just problems and issues and no peace. I need peace. I tried every possible way to get rid of this so-called depression, but I can't overcome it. My mental health is not improving... You have supported me, but I cannot heal until I help myself... So I just want to go happily now and be in peace," Anjali wrote in her suicide note.

Further, in the note, the 26-year-old, who breathed her last on July 21, also requested her family to donate her organs to those in need.

She also called on the government to approve euthanasia in the country and demanded reforms to reduce scams in government exams and generate employment, as many youths are struggling for jobs.

Additionally, Anjali in her suicide note also highlighted the increasing PG rents, stating that PG owners are exploiting students and not everyone can afford it.

Moreover, in relation to the case, it is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police have taken cognizance of the incident and said investigation into the matter is presently ongoing.

READ MORE | Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tiz Hazari court disposes bail plea of co-owners

READ MORE | Delhi coaching centre deaths: 'Mercifully, you didn't challan water for entering basement,' quips HC