Delhi coaching centre deaths: 'Mercifully, you didn't challan water for entering basement,' quips HC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students stand amid waterlogging in front of Raus IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Delhi High Court on Friday expressed its disbelief over the deaths of UPSC aspirants drowning and said it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out. The bench asked why Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning stormwater drains in the area. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court criticised the Delhi Government, the MCD, and other civic authorities. The court questioned why century-old infrastructure had not been upgraded, despite the liberalisation of bylaws.

The High Court expressed that punishing the innocent would be a grave injustice while letting the actual culprits go free. The court also directed the Delhi Police to provide a clear account of the facts, stating that failing to do so would be unacceptable and likening it to a “brothers club” approach.

'Mercifully, you haven't challaned rainwater for entering into basement'

The Delhi High Court also criticised the Delhi Police for arresting a person who was simply passing by, deeming it unfair. The court emphasised that the police earn respect by arresting the culprits and protecting the innocent. It warned that arresting the innocent while letting the guilty go free would be a grave injustice. The court took a jibe at the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."

To this the Delhi Police responded, "We apologise if that is the impression going. This impression is because of the press reports." On that, the High Court told the Delhi Police to conduct the investigation in a scientific manner and advised them not to succumb to any external pressures.