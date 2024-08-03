Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tiz Hazari court disposes bail plea of co-owners

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rau's IAS Study Circle building

In the latest development in the Delhi coaching centre death case, the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday disposed of the bail application of co-owners of the building. The court disposed of the bail plea as the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While hearing on bail plea, the Delhi police informed the court that the investigation had been transferred to the CBI. Notably, the Delhi High Court on August 2 transferred the investigation to CBI citing the seriousness of the matter and potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision. Nonetheless, the court has granted liberty to accused persons to approach the competent court.

While transferring the probe to CBI, the court had castigated the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out. The High Court also said that it would not be wrong to conclude Delhi's civic agencies lack the necessary funds for major infrastructure projects. The court noted that much of Delhi’s physical infrastructure, such as drains, is outdated, having been laid nearly 75 years ago, and is both inadequate and poorly maintained.

On April 8, the court directed that no single agency should be solely responsible for controlling stormwater drains to ensure more efficient problem resolution. Additionally, the court ordered a third-party audit to review the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

