JNU Protest: Student union president among 28 detained as Left groups clash with police | 10 Points

New Delhi: Massive protests erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Saturday evening following an alleged clash between Left-affiliated student groups and the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Left-affiliated groups were protesting over no action against the ABVP, which they alleged had assaulted some of their members. Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points: Alleging that the ABVP assaulted its members, the Left-wing groups were marching towards the Vasant Kunj police station, demanding an FIR (first information report) against the right-wing group. "When GBM (General Body Meeting) began over JNUSU elections, counsellor Rajat was beaten up by ABVP goons. We resisted to ensure that things go on peacefully. But it didn't happen, and we adjourned the meeting at 6 PM. As soon as we stepped out, ABVP goons kept us as hostages for 2 hours and hurled casteist slurs at us... We called up Delhi Police. SHO Balbir Singh reached there but didn't intervene," said JNU Students Union president Nitish Kumar. But the Left-wing groups claimed they were stopped by the police and were "brutally beaten up" by them. "JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement. However, the police said that despite multiple requests, the Left-wing groups broke barricades and 'manhandled' some security personnel and 'abused' them, forcing them to take action. The police also detained 28 students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima. "A total of 28 students, including JNUSU office bearers, were detained to prevent any untoward incident," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel, denying the charges levelled by the students. However, the Left-wing groups remained firm on its stand, saying the police didn't register an FIR against the ABVP. "We were marching to Vasant Kunj PS demanding an FIR but Police put up barricades and stopped us. Police beat up students. My clothes are torn, my mobile phone is stolen and my slippers are broken. We demand that an FIR be registered. Our detention here is illegal," Kumar said. Meanwhile, the ABVP has said that it were the Left-wing group that started the violence, assaulting a woman student and assaulting others. "Leftist students began spreading false stories, tearing their shirts, and staging drama to portray themselves as victims," an ABVP statement said.