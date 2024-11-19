IndiGo Jaipur-Dehradun flight diverted to Delhi due to technical issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An aircraft of IndiGo Airlines was diverted due to a technical issue

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi on Tuesday evening due to a technical glitch. The airline confirmed that the aircraft would return to service after necessary repairs.

Sources have hinted at a possible engine problem, although this has not been independently confirmed. The airline offered passengers another flight and apologised for the inconvenience. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Bangalore to Male was also diverted to Kochi due to a technical glitch.