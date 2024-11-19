Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. IndiGo Jaipur-Dehradun flight diverted to Delhi due to technical issue

IndiGo Jaipur-Dehradun flight diverted to Delhi due to technical issue

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi on Tuesday evening due to a technical glitch, possibly linked to engine issues. The airline confirmed that repairs are underway, and passengers were provided with alternate flight arrangements.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 23:15 IST
IndiGo Airlines
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An aircraft of IndiGo Airlines was diverted due to a technical issue

An IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi on Tuesday evening due to a technical glitch. The airline confirmed that the aircraft would return to service after necessary repairs.

Sources have hinted at a possible engine problem, although this has not been independently confirmed. The airline offered passengers another flight and apologised for the inconvenience. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Bangalore to Male was also diverted to Kochi due to a technical glitch.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement