'Sent SIM cards, sensitive information to Pakistan': Inside the ISI-backed espionage module busted in Delhi

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested a young couple for allegedly working at the behest of Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), busting an espionage module in the capital, said officials on Friday. The duo was identified as Mohammad Sahil and his wife Sameera.

Sahil, born in 2001, was planning to purse LLB. He originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Badayun, while Sameera, born in 2005, is a 12th pass. She hails from Bijnor.

The couple, who live in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, were arrested by the Northern Range of the Special Cell after receiving specific inputs regarding the Pakistan-backed espionage network that was operating in the national capital region (NCR).

According to officials, Sahil was in contact of a Pakistani agent since 2024. He had first contacted him on popular photo-video platform Instagram. The agent convinced him and Sameera to work for the Pakistani module after they were assured of financial gains.

They were tasked with providing logistic support to Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) network "and recruit more individuals for espionage and field operations", said officials.

SIM cards sent to Pakistan

The couple had procured eight Indian SIM cards, which they later sent to Pakistan via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). For this, Sahil and Sameera were paid Rs 30,000 by their Pakistani handlers, said officials, adding that two mobile phones have been seized. Their phones have been analysed and forensic teams have found incriminating chats with Pakistani agents.

"Further, WhatsApp was being used on these numbers from Pakistan to collect sensitive/ secret information pertaining to Indian defence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"WhatsApp accounts were activated on these numbers at Pakistan and PIOs succeeded to enter in some Indian WhatsApp groups for gathering information. These WhatsApp accounts were used by PIOs to approach Indians to collect sensitive information," it added.

Reconnaissance of Cantt areas

The Delhi Police said the duo was tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of cantonment areas at different locations across India. They were directed to provide details of "Army personnel whose court martial proceedings are pending before tribunal".

Further, police found that Sameera was playing more important role in providing SIM cards to Pakistani entities. She, along with Sahil, was in regular touch with Pakistani agents through WhatsApp.

"The operation uncovered significant details about Pak-based handlers and the method they used to coordinate with the over-ground workers/ sleeper cells through encrypted communication platforms," the police said. "By carrying out this operation, Delhi Police successfully foiled espionage activities being carried out by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives."

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