21-year-old woman stabbed to death at home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, accused absconding

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death while she was alone at her home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, who was known to the woman for some time, allegedly attacked her and fled the spot. The deceased has been identified as Muskan.

The accused, reportedly a gym trainer named Imran, allegedly met Muskan while she was going to the gym. According to preliminary information, Imran had allegedly been persistently trying to befriend her since their meeting.

According to Delhi Police, the woman was allegedly stabbed to death after the accused entered her house.

Police launch probe

Police said the accused man and the deceased woman had known each other for some time. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined to trace the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Further details, including the motive behind the killing, are awaited as the investigation is underway, police said.

Man shot at in Paschim Vihar West

In another incident, a man was shot at by unidentified persons in the Paschim Vihar West area of outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The injured man has been identified as Nihal, who is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, the incident is suspected to be linked to a love affair, they said. Police are examining the available evidence and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, officials said.

19-year-old man stabbed to death in Paharganj

A 19-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his maternal uncle following a dispute over a jhuggi in central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 7:15 pm on August 25. Police identified the victim as a resident of the Aram Bagh jhuggi but did not disclose his name.

The accused, identified as Ravi, 39, is a resident of Multani Danda in Nabi Karim and works as an e-rickshaw driver and labourer, police said.

According to police, the victim’s family and Ravi's family had previously lived together in Aram Bagh. However, a dispute over the jhuggi led Ravi’s family to move out.

The accused was arrested within two hours of the incident, according to police. The scissors and sword allegedly used in the attack have also been recovered.

A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder). Police said Ravi has three previous criminal involvements.

(With PTI inputs)

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