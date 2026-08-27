IIT Delhi student suicide: Panel led by ex-HC judge begins probe, report sought in 2 weeks

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has formed the probe panel to investigate the tragic death of 31-year-old MSc student in the institute's campus on August 22. The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building.

Who are in the probe panel?

The probe panel will be headed by former Delhi HC Judge Justice Mukta Gupta and will comprise Pratap Sharan, Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS New Delhi, four student representatives, and the Registrar as Secretary and Convenor. The committee has been requested to submit its report within two weeks. The institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems.

It condoled the tragic death of the MSc student and said that it is extending financial support to his family through contributions from faculty, students and staff. The student joined the MSc programme in July 2025.

Delhi Police registers abetment to suicide case

Earlier, Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified person in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi. According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

Classes suspended amid student protests

Classes in the IIT-Delhi were suspended on Monday amid student protests demanding an independent investigation into "administrative lapses" surrounding the death and accountability of the officials found responsible. They also sought an examination of broader issues contributing to student distress, including denial of academic projects, housing-related difficulties and inadequate support systems, along with greater transparency regarding the institute's mental-health protocols, as reported by PTI.

No suicide note was found at the scene

No suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased's pocket, which will be examined in accordance with procedure. The police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the IIT administration. The police are currently investigating the cause of the incident, and further legal action is being taken in the matter. The counselling records and other relevant information from the institute are being obtained, and the facts are being verified. Further legal action is being taken as per law.

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Abetment to suicide case lodged in IIT Delhi student's death amid protest over 'administrative lapses'