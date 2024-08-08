Independence Day 2024: Security forces to deploy AI-based security systems at Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Red Fort

Independence Day 2024: The security agencies will be deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-based security systems with enhanced surveillance features and automated crowd estimation facilities at and around Red Fort on the upcoming Independence Day, sources said. A document revealed that CCTVs having video analytics features will be deployed at important locations at the venue.

The intelligence video surveillance system will have features like-

A vehicle number plate recognition system Face detection People movement counting Tripwire Audio detection Intrusion detection Defocus Abandoned or missing objects

"We will also be using AI-armed cameras to count the entry and exit of people inside the premises. The estimation of the crowd will be done through AI," an official added.

FRS facility to be used on Independence Day

The cameras will have the capability of detecting abandoned baggage in public places. Intrusion detection features will be the security of high risk. Different zone-based alarms can be set as per priority and sensitivity of each zone. The advanced FRS facility will be in recognition of faces on live cameras as well as on recorded videos. Detect any matches with faces on the "Watch List" database and provide alerts to the control room. Detecting multiple faces from group images and searching for similar faces from a single camera or across multiple cameras.

An enrolled person can be searched by names or similar faces and also search via. unknown faces using a single image or group photo. Divulging further details on the new changes, a senior government official informed that they have been using a facial recognition system for the past several years but this year they will be deploying Number Plate Recognition (NPR) that will have vehicle plate detection based on real-time 24x7 video processing.

It will immediately video record and snapshot each vehicle or violated vehicle. It will be integrated with multiple cameras or sensors for driver image capture. Delhi police will be deploying more than 700 CCTVs and more than 150 cameras having video analytics features.

Over 10,000 cops to be deployed at Red Fort

More than 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi police and paramilitary jawans, will be deployed in and around the Red Fort and other crucial locations in central and north Delhi.

At the review meeting, held in the backdrop of the attack on former US president Donald Trump during a public meeting, additional arrangements would be needed to maintain a stricter vigil at the high-security event, reliable sources claimed.

