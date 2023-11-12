Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, no injuries reported | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB No injuries were reported after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

A massive fire broke out in a market in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Sunday. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call in the evening about some roadside shops in the market catching fire, they said.

Personnel from the fire services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control with help from the police. There are no reports of any injuries, the police said.

"Police and fire services staff are on the spot and the blaze is under control," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, five buses were gutted as a fire broke out in a workshop in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a fire official said. However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Tamando area.

Meanwhile, nine people, including a fireman, were injured on Sunday in a fire that gutted seven firecracker shops and 10 motorcyles in Gopalbagh on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city, officials said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a temporary firecracker market set up at Raya for Diwali, Mahavan Circle Officer Alok Singh said.

He added that there were several people at the market.

(With inputs from agencies)

