Delhi set to get 1,000 metric tonnes of onions from Centre, to be sold to people at Rs 35 per kg

New Delhi:

Amid growing concerns over onion prices and availability in the national capital, the Centre has decided to provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi. The onions will be sold to consumers at Rs 35 per kilogram through fair price shops and mobile vans operating across all 13 districts of the city. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government would not allow an onion shortage to develop in the capital. The move is aimed at ensuring adequate supplies of the essential food item while keeping prices affordable for consumers.

Onions to be sold through fair price shops

The 1,000 metric tonnes of onions made available by the Centre will be distributed through fair price shops, including government ration shops, across Delhi. Consumers will be able to purchase onions at a fixed rate of Rs 35 per kilogram. The initiative is intended to prevent the rising cost of onions from putting additional pressure on household budgets.

The Delhi government has said its priority is to ensure that essential food items remain readily available and affordable for residents. It also wants to ensure that onions do not become inaccessible to the common man due to a shortage or sudden price rise.

Mobile vans to sell onions across 13 districts

Along with fair price shops, the Delhi government will deploy one mobile van in each of the capital's 13 districts to sell onions at Rs 35 per kilogram. These vans will move through different localities, taking affordable onions closer to residents, particularly in areas where people may face difficulty accessing fair price shops. The mobile sale initiative is also expected to improve onion availability across different parts of Delhi and allow a larger number of residents to benefit from the subsidised supply.

Delhi government monitoring onion prices

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is continuously monitoring the availability and prices of onions in the capital. The government has stressed that it will take steps to prevent an onion shortage under any circumstances and ensure that essential food items remain available to people at reasonable prices. She also made it clear that her government will not allow any onion shortage in the capital.

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