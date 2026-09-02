60-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini over cash, jewellery; niece, two accomplices held

New Delhi:

A shocking murder conspiracy has come to light from Delhi's Rohini where a 24-year-old woman conspired with two of her male associates to kill her 60-year-old maternal uncle. Delhi Police has arrested all three accused within hours of the incident. The incident occurred at Rohini Sector-3 where the victim identified as Rakesh Khanna lived with his wife. According to police, Khanna was alone at home when the incident occurred, his wife had gone to the market. On returning, the wife found his husband in an unconscious state, cash and jewellery were missing.

The victim was declared dead when taken to a hospital. According to police, Khanna tried to resist robbers following which they strangled him and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. Rohini District DCP Shashank Jaiswal told ANI, "we received a call around 7:30 pm stating that a man was unconscious and had been taken to the hospital by his wife, and the house was in a state of disarray. We arrived at the scene and began our investigation."

As per DCP, "the victim's niece was seen loitering in the area and had brought two other individuals with her, one of whom had allegedly conducted a recce of the premises." Police nabbed the woman, and other two accused within hours of the incident and claimed to have recovered looted cash and jewellery.

Similar incident: 22-year-old woman found dead in Delhi home, husband and child missing

A 22-year-old woman was found dead inside the bathroom of a house in Delhi's Prahladpur Bangar village, with police treating the case as a suspected murder. The incident came to light on August 29, when information about the woman's death was received at Shahbad Dairy police station. The deceased was identified as Sabila Khatoon, wife of Mohd. Lalbabu. Her husband and their young child were missing from the house when her brother reached the premises, prompting police to begin a search for the husband as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police, the body was found lying inside the bathroom of the house at Prahladpur Bangar. Sabila's brother, Mohd. Gulab, told police that she had married Mohd. Lalbabu around two years ago and had been living with him in the area. When Gulab reached the house, he found his sister dead. Her husband and child were not present at the time. The body was taken to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

- With ANI Inputs

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