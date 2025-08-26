ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's house over Rs 5,000 crore hospital construction scam In 2018-19, the Delhi government approved projects worth Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals. These hospitals, including ICUs, were supposed to be completed within six months, but even after three years, the work remains incomplete.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence and multiple other locations in the national capital on Tuesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in building hospitals in the national capital during his tenure as the Delhi health minister in the previous regime.

The central agency is reportedly conducting searches at 12 locations in Delhi in this connection.

What is the hospital construction scam?

In 2018-19, the Delhi government approved projects worth Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals. These hospitals, including ICUs, were supposed to be completed within six months, but even after three years, the work remains incomplete. Several projects are now under scrutiny for serious irregularities, such as:

The projects were to be completed in six months, but most remain unfinished after three years.

Despite spending Rs 800 crore, only 50 per cent of the work has been completed.

The cost of LNJP Hospital rose from Rs 488 crore to Rs 1,135 crore without any significant progress.

In many places, construction began without proper approvals, and contractors’ roles have come under suspicion.

The Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), pending since 2016, is alleged to have been deliberately delayed.

Former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain are under investigation in connection with this case. The ED has registered its ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) regarding the matter.