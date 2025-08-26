India stands firm for its farmers, entrepreneurs as US issues notice for Trump's additional 25% tariffs Two days ahead of the implementation of punitive US tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 26) asserted that India would endure the economic pressure while continuing to build its resilience.

New Delhi:

The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday issued an official notice imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, with the new duties set to take effect at 12:01 am (EST) on August 27.

The notice, released by the Department of Homeland Security, stated that the punitive measure is part of a broader policy response to “threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation,” and India has been included under this strategy.

“The duties set out in the Annexe to this document are effective with respect to products of India that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025,” the notification said.

Trump's tariff tirade and strain in Indo-US ties

US-India relations have soured after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, raising them to as high as 50 per cent, which includes the latest 25 per cent additional duty.

The decision follows India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil, a move Trump claims undermines its foreign policy objectives.

India's response: PM Modi vows resilience

Just two days before the new tariffs come into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue during a rally in Ahmedabad’s Nikol area on August 26, assuring citizens that India will withstand economic pressure and remain committed to protecting small businesses and farmers.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it,” Modi declared. He emphasised that his government would prioritise the interests of small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers, and livestock rearers.

In a veiled reference to the US tariff decision, Modi added, "Aaj duniya me arthik swarth wali rajniti hai, sab koi apna karne me lage hain. Usse hum bhali bhanti dekh rahe hain (Today, there is politics of economic self-interest, everyone looks out for themselves. We are witnessing this).”

"From the soil of Ahmedabad, I promise you from the land of Gandhi that the interests of small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers, and livestock rearers are of utmost priority. Dabav kitna hi kyun na aaye, hum jhelne ki apni takat badhate jayenge (No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it),” he concluded.