Delhi weather update on Independence Day: IMD predicts cloudy sky, light rain for city, check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted cloudy sky and light rainfall for the national capital on Independence Day on August 15. As per the updates from the weather office, Friday will remain mostly overcast, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature possibly settling between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The development comes as the nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort. PM Modi will unfurl the tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the monument. The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'.

No weather warning issued

However, no weather warnings or alerts have been issued for Friday. In the last one week, the city has witnessed intermittent rainfalls, bringing some relief from humidity and also causing occasional waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Portion of ceiling collapses in hospital

Earlier int he day, a tragedy was averted at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Hospital on Thursday morning when a portion of the false ceiling collapsed in the gynaecology ward, police said.

The incident was reported around 4.30 am on the first floor of the ward. No one was injured in the incident, sources added. Ravi, an eyewitness who was present at the spot, claimed the sudden collapse caused panic among the patients and the attendants.

Man dies as tree falls on vehicles in Kaklaji

One person died and another was injured after a massive tree in the middle of a Kalkaji road uprooted and fell on vehicles crawling in rain-soaked Delhi on Thursday morning.

The incident was captured on CCTV in which the huge tree, inches away from the footpath, can be seen uprooting from the road and falling on unaware commuters.

The tree fell on some vehicles, including a motorcycle in which the man and his daughter were travelling.

