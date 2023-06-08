Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.9 °C; strong surface winds likely during day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather update

Delhi weather: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds are expected during the day.

Earlier on June 7, the weather department said the maximum temperatures in the national capital are predicted to rise gradually but a heat wave is unlikely in the next four to five days. According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded a heat wave this year so far. This has happened for the first time since 2014.

Meteorologists attributed the excess rainfall and below-normal temperatures this pre-monsoon season (March to May) to higher-than-usual western disturbances- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

Delhi's AQI in 'moderate' category

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 9 am stood at 186 -- 'moderate' category. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 48 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Kerala to experience monsoon rain in next 48 hours, says IMD

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala soon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning said conditions are favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala within two days. Meteorologists, however, said that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and the onset over Kerala would be "mild".

The southeast monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018. Scientists say a slightly delayed onset over Kerala does not mean that the monsoon will reach other parts of the country late. It also does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season. India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

(With inputs from agencies)